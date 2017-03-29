Published on Wednesday, 29 March 2017

Global Fashion Agenda wants your views on sustainability

Written by Brett Mathews

Details

COPENHAGEN - The Global Fashion Agenda (GFA), organiser of the Copenhagen Fashion Summit, is currently developing - together with Boston Consulting Group as knowledge partner - the "Pulse of the Fashion Industry report," and has launched an industry survey inviting people to share their insights.

"The ambition of the GFA is to bring industry stakeholders together, have their views clearly expressed, and facilitate the setting of an agenda for a unified effort on sustainability in the fashion sector," said JonasEder-Hansen, chief content officer, Global Fashion Agenda.

The GFA invites Ecotextile News readers to share their insights and become part of the agenda setters and thought leaders actively framing the report by completing this questionnaire HERE (https://www.113.vovici.net/se.ashx?s=13B2588B30174CF3).

Deadline is April 7th.

In return, survey respondents via Ecotextile News have the chance to win a free ticket to Copenhagen Fashion Summit. Winners will be announced mid-April. All survey respondents will have the opportunity to receive first-hand insight into the results of the survey.

The Pulse of the Fashion Industry report follows the strong belief that the environmental, social and ethical challenges the industry faces today are not simply a threat, but instead an immense – untapped – value creation opportunity. This annual report will be the first of its kind to not only summarise where the industry stands today as a pulse check, but to prove the business case for sustainability and provide actionable recommendations.

The report will be launched at the Copenhagen Fashion Summit on May 11th 2017. )

Web: www.copenhagenfashionsummit.com