Thursday, 30 March 2017

Teijin teaches students plastic bottles = T-shirts

TOKYO - Japanese tech firm, The Teijin Group has launched a new initiative which will provide incentives to students in Thailand to encourage them to recycle their waste plastic – which Teijin will eventually convert into textile fibres. Teijin Polyester Thailand is working with the Assumption College, a private school in Bangkok, Thailand on the PET recycling initiative.