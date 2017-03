Published on Thursday, 30 March 2017

Oeko-Tex announces first leather certifications

Written by Brett Mathews

ZURICH - Oeko-Tex, the independent Swiss textile testing institutes for product safety and sustainable production, has announced that its Leather Standard has received the first certifications from sheepskin producers G.L. Bowron and Gerberei Hofbrucker. The group, which is based in Neckarsulm, Germany, will use the Leather Standard for advertising purposes across Europe. Further certificates are expected to be granted soon.