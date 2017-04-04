Published on Tuesday, 04 April 2017

CmiA defends development aid in African cotton

Written by John Mowbray

© Paul Hahn / Cotton made in Africa.

GENEVA – Cotton made in Africa has defended development aid initiatives to support Africa cotton growers after it was claimed they have failed to increase yields over several decades. International cotton expert and former ICAC head Terry Townsend recently claimed that huge amounts of development spending has been pumped into Africa's cotton sector in the past 15 years from the European Union, World Bank and a host of other development organisations – all with little reward in terms of increased yields.