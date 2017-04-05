Published on Wednesday, 05 April 2017

Planet Textiles adds Timberland and Thread International to line-up

Written by John Mowbray

BANGALORE – Colleen Vien, Director of Sustainability at Timberland and Ian Rosenberger, CEO and founder of Thread International have been added to an impressive speaker line-up at Planet Textiles 2017, which takes place on 24th May at the JW Marriott Hotel in Bangalore, India.

The event – co-organised by MCL News & Media and the Sustainable Apparel Coalition – is part of a week-long series of events at the JW Marriot in Bangalore on sustainability and social compliance in the textiles sector.

Planet Textiles takes place the day after the two-day Sustainable Apparel Coalition annual members meeting and before the Fabric of Change Globaliser Summit presented by Ashoka and the C&A Foundation.

Timberland and Thread International will give a joint presentation on their collaboration in poverty stricken Haiti where Thread has shipped nearly 200,000 lbs of recycled plastic out of the country to eventually be processed into textiles, garments and footwear which in turn has provided employment for poor local families in the country.

As Timberland’s Sustainability Director, Colleen Vien is in charge of ensuring ethical and sustainable sourcing at the brand which sources from over 300 suppliers in more than 35 countries. She also oversees the company’s involvement in the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, the Outdoor Industry Association, the Fair Factories Clearinghouse, Social Accountability International, and the Clinton Global Initiative.

Full agenda

The issues of water availability, water conservation in wet processing, wastewater discharge, the circular economy and the rise of environmental awareness in India will dominate this year’s Planet Textiles Summit with other speakers at this year’s event also including the Indian Government’s Textile Commissioner, Dr Kavita Gupta, Manoj Gulati, Executive Director, India, of the international NGO Water.org, Stefan Seidel, Head of Corporate Sustainability at Puma Group, Frank Michel, Executive Director at the ZDHC Group, Sven Herrmann Ellen MacArthur Foundation, Gunjan Sharma, CMO, Reliance Polyester Sector, Jason Kibbey, CEO, the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, Shreyaskar Chaudhary, the CEO and owner of cotton textile conglomerate Pratibha Syntex, among others.

To check out the Planet Textiles agenda for the day, follow this link.

