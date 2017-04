Published on Wednesday, 05 April 2017

Target reveals forest protection policy

Written by John Mowbray

MINNEAPOLIS – US retailer Target Corporation has revealed its new responsible sourcing policy for wood-based products such as textiles made from viscose, lyocell and other man-made fibres in a bid to fight back against illegal deforestation.

The retailer, which is the second-largest discount store in the United States, behind Walmart, with annual revenues of around US$70 billion, sources product from more than 3,200 registered manufacturing facilities in 50 countries.