Published on Wednesday, 05 April 2017

Calls for unity in Bangladesh apparel sector

Written by John Mowbray

Details

Image: (c) Better Work Programme

DHAKA – At this week’s Better Work Bangladesh stakeholder forum meeting some 300 national and global garment sector delegates heard how compliance in Bangladesh is now a business necessity – and not just an obligation.

While other executives from diverse range of other Bangladesh industry organisations were urged to ‘to understand each other better’ and to collaborate more closely if the country is ever to become a middle-income nation.