Published on Thursday, 06 April 2017

IFC and H&M tackle energy use in supply chains

Written by Brett Mathews

WASHINGTON – World Bank financial arm, the IFC, has partnered with H&M to boost the use of clean, renewable energy in the garment sector and cut greenhouse gas emissions. The pair will work together to guide the retail giant's strategic tier one and two suppliers in China, India and Bangladesh in adopting renewable energy solutions, with the aim of improving environmental sustainability within the H&M global supply chain.