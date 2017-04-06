PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Archroma
Published on Thursday, 06 April 2017

Research raises questions over short chain PFCs

Written by Brett Mathews
Details

Water repel textile material –© taviphoto Deposit Photos

CALIFORNIA – US researchers have released study findings which indicate that short-chain fluorinated chemicals actually accumulate in the body for longer – and at higher concentrations – than their long-chain counterparts. The findings come at a time when many apparel brands, particularly those in the outdoor sector, are shifting away from long-chain (C8) chemistry and towards short-chain (C6, C4) alternatives in their fluorinated repellents on the basis that the latter represents a more environmentally benign option.

