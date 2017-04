Published on Friday, 07 April 2017

Timberland unveils latest CSR results

STRATHAM - US outdoor brand Timberland has unveiled its 2016 corporate social responsibility report, sharing progress on its five-year performance targets against three core CSR pillars - product, outdoors and community. Last year, the business set a new goal to have 100 per cent of apparel cotton come from organic, US-origin or Better Cotton Initiative-certified sources by 2020, and the report shows that in 2016, the company reached 58 per cent.