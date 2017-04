Published on Friday, 07 April 2017

Reebok to launch plant-based trainer

CANTON - US- global sports apparel brand brand Reebok has announced a new 'Cotton + Corn' sustainable products initiative, which it says will bring "plant-based" footwear to the market later this year. Cotton + Corn is an initiative developed by the Reebok Future team to create shoes "made from things that grow." The first release will be a shoe that has an upper comprised of organic cotton and a base originating from industrial grown corn (a non-food source).