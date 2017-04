Published on Monday, 10 April 2017

Adidas unveils “light and oxygen” footwear

Written by Brett Mathews

Details

HERZOGENAURACH - German sportswear brand Adidas has launched the world's first footwear to feature a midsole which was made using light and oxygen. The company partnered with Carbon, a Silicon Valley-based tech company which developed the shoe through a process called digital light synthesis. It says it expects to produce more than 100,000 pairs of the 'Futurecraft 4D' by the end of 2018.