Published on Monday, 10 April 2017

Jordan garment alliance supports Syrian refugees

Written by Brett Mathews

Details

LONDON - A new garment sector-wide alliance has been formed in Jordan with the aim of creating economic opportunities and supporting refugees caught up in the Syrian crisis. Backed by the World Bank Group, the Jordan Garment Sector Alliance has been formed by various partners including the International Labour Organisation, Better Work Jordan, the Jordan Investment Commission, the Jordan Industrial Estates Company, the Jordan Garments, Accessories, and Textiles Exporters' Association (JGate) and the Jordan Chamber of Industry and Trade. The partners have come together to design programmes that translate the policies contained in the Jordan Compact— a document created last year at a London conference on the refugee crisis —into practice.