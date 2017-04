Published on Monday, 10 April 2017

Further progress for upcycled fibre research

Brett Mathews

HELSINKI - A team of researchers from Aalto University, led by Professor Herbert Sixta, have reported further progress in their work producing man-made cellulosic textile fibres using a 'next generation' range of ionic liquids which allows for the dissolution of cellulose and its subsequent regeneration into filaments.