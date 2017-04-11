Published on Tuesday, 11 April 2017

Real fur sold as fake in UK

LONDON — A joint investigation by Humane Society International/UK and Sky News has discovered shoes containing real cat fur for sale on the British high-street by youth fashion chain Missguided - a vocal advocate of its fur-free policy. Laboratory tests confirmed that a pair of pom-poms of fur decorating for a shoe were cat fur. The shoes, which have been on sale by the retailer both online and at its Westfield Stratford store, list only man-made materials on the label. Shopper Donna Allison alerted HSI/UK to the shoes after suspecting they contained real animal fur, despite receiving an assurance from the store's official Twitter account of their policy to only sell fake fur.