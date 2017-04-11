PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

If you do not change your browser settings you are agreeing to their use.

Archroma
Social Media Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Social Media
Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Published on Tuesday, 11 April 2017

Real fur sold as fake in UK

Written by Brett Mathews
  • Print
Details

LONDON — A joint investigation by Humane Society International/UK and Sky News has discovered shoes containing real cat fur for sale on the British high-street by youth fashion chain Missguided - a vocal advocate of its fur-free policy. Laboratory tests confirmed that a pair of pom-poms of fur decorating for a shoe were cat fur. The shoes, which have been on sale by the retailer both online and at its Westfield Stratford store, list only man-made materials on the label. Shopper Donna Allison alerted HSI/UK to the shoes after suspecting they contained real animal fur, despite receiving an assurance from the store's official Twitter account of their policy to only sell fake fur.

Materials test 1
Materials test 2

THE ECOTEXTILE NEWS BACK ISSUE ARCHIVE
Nimkartek