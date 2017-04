Published on Wednesday, 12 April 2017

G-Star, Ted Baker assessed on sustainability

Written by Brett Mathews

LONDON - A tool which attempts to independently measure and verify the sustainability efforts of apparel brands and retailers has released its latest results. G-Star, Haikure, Just Brands, Ted Baker, Vivobarefoot and WE Fashion are all now using the Mode Tracker tool of Made-By, the UK-based textile sustainability consultancy. The sustainability performances of each brand are independently verified and published in a consumer-friendly manner, based on a common, albeit subjective standard.