Published on Wednesday, 12 April 2017

Pilot takes consumer-facing Higg a step closer

Written by Brett Mathews

Details

SAN FRANCISCO - A new three-party venture has been launched which could potentially accelerate progress towards consumers using the Higg Index to evaluate and the product choices they make against sustainability criteria. As part of a pilot programme, the Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC) will work with tech business Evrythng and Avery Dennison Retail Branding and Information Solutions to explore how suppliers, manufacturers, retail brands, and consumers can access and engage with sustainability information by "interacting with digital identities on products."