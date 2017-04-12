Published on Wednesday, 12 April 2017

Bangladesh looks to Africa for cotton imports

DHAKA – Members of the Bangladeshi government recently met with stakeholders from the African cotton sector to look at Africa as an alternative source of cotton imports in a bid to reduce its dependency on China, where government stockpiling causes huge price volatility, and India. At present, India and China are the two leading cotton exporting countries to Bangladesh, however, Africa as an alternative source was discussed at the 'African-Asian Cotton B2B Meeting' which was arranged by International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation in Bangladesh.