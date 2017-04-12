Published on Wednesday, 12 April 2017

Kingpins looks at “cost of being sustainable”

Written by Brett Mathews

AMSTERDAM – Speciality fibre maker Lenzing, US retailer Target, textile chemicals business Archroma and the Better Cotton Initiative will be among the speakers for a sustainable denim event to be staged in Holland next week. The Kingpins Transformers summit will return to Amsterdam for an event entitled 'The Cost of Sustainability' – a day-long event featuring a series of presentations and panels with experts from along the entire denim supply chain. Each will speak about the opportunities, challenges and progress being made toward making the denim supply chain sustainable from fibre through apparel, specifically discussing the key question of whether or not the cost of being sustainable is prohibitive.