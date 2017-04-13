PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Archroma
Published on Thursday, 13 April 2017

Huarich joins Covestro’s Insqin programme

Written by Brett Mathews
SHANGHAI – Chinese polyurethane (PU) functional materials manufacturer Huarich has teamed up with polymer materials supplier Covestro – formerly Bayer Materials Science – by signing up to its 'Insqin' partner manufacturer programme. Huarich becomes the fourth partner in the programme, which promotes sustainable PU materials in the performance apparel sector. The other partners include Chinese businesses Kunshan Xiefu New Material and Jinshan Environmental Material as well as Korean business Duksung (G.Z.) Co.

