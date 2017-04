Published on Thursday, 13 April 2017

Fashion For Good rewards sustainable textile innovation

Written by John Mowbray

Details

AMSTERDAM – Nanotechnology introduced into cotton gins that can later be scanned and identified to improve the traceability of cotton fibre; the use of microorganisms to replace conventional methods of textile dye production; and new filtration technology using light for cleaning water in textile supply chains are just some of the start-ups awarded a place in the ‘Plug and Play – Fashion for Good’ accelerator to support the scale-up of their textile innovations.