Published on Thursday, 13 April 2017

Bangladesh Alliance reviews apparel industry progress

Written by John Mowbray

DHAKA – As the four-year anniversary of the Rana Plaza disaster approaches, Jim Moriarty the director of The Alliance for Bangladesh Worker Safety reports that significant progress on remedial repairs to textile and garment factories active within the initiative has now been achieved.

As the initiative prepares to transition work into a new initiative, Moriarty noted in a press conference held on Monday in Dhaka, that: “72 per cent of all required repairs across active Alliance factories have been completed—and this includes 64 per cent of all high priority repairs.”

He also noted that to date, the Alliance has suspended a total of 142 factories for failure to make adequate progress on remediation, “because we continue to maintain a no-tolerance policy for factories that fail to prioritise safety.”