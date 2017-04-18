Published on Tuesday, 18 April 2017

New directory maps apparel sector NGOs

ZUG - The International Corporate Accountability Roundtable (ICAR) has released the first version of a new free data directory that shows which organisations are providing public information related to working conditions in the global apparel industry. The directory includes data which has the potential to increase accountability on an ongoing basis, including data which is publicly available, which names specific entities (countries, brands, suppliers etc.), and also which is regularly updated to enable comparison between peers and over time. The first release of the directory includes 33 organisations.