Archroma
Published on Tuesday, 18 April 2017

More than half of Americans throw out old clothes

Written by Brett Mathews
WASHINGTON - More than half of Americans surveyed said they throw out old clothing rather than donating it, while 62 per cent said they throw items away because they don't think a donation centre will take them. These were some of the findings of recent research into the clothing recycling habits of US consumers. The US has a notoriously low textile recycling rate with data from the US Environmental Protection Agency showing that roughly 84 per cent, or 26 billion pounds, of textiles are still heading into landfills each year.

