Published on Wednesday, 19 April 2017

Zara, Patagonia top in labour rights report

Written by Brett Mathews

NEW SOUTH WALES - Zara and Patagonia have come out top of the class in a new report which ranks apparel brands and retailers on their labour rights management systems. Both scored straight A grades in the report, which assessed 40 criteria to analyse each company's supply chain practices in the four key areas of policies, knowing suppliers, auditing and supplier relationships and worker voice. Falling into the 'could do better' category were Puma (B-), H&M (B+), and Uniqlo (B).