Wednesday, 19 April 2017

Unions help avert repeat of Rana Plaza

DHAKA – On the eve of the fourth anniversary of Rana Plaza, trade unions operating in Bangladesh claim to have averted similar industrial disaster after supporting more than 3,000 workers who refused to work in an unsafe building. The workers were in the 15-storey Ananta Plaza building in Dhaka, home to the Ananta Fashion and Ananta Apparels garment factories, when a section of the ground floor collapsed earlier this month.