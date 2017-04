Published on Thursday, 20 April 2017

Berghaus makes supplier list public

Written by Brett Mathews

SUNDERLAND - UK outdoor brand Berghaus is to make all of its direct factory suppliers public in a bid to aid transparency. The company is a member of Pentland Group plc, a privately held brand management company, involved in the sports, outdoor and fashion markets which also owns JD Sports. Pentland's direct factories, including those used to make Berghaus products, have now been made publicly available in the form of an interactive map.