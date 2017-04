Published on Thursday, 20 April 2017

Lindex unveils sustainability progress

GOTHENBURG - Swedish fashion retailer's latest sustainability report shows steady progress towards the company's 2020 social and environmental goals. The company's target is that 80 per cent of its garments will be made from more sustainable fibres by 2020. In 2016 Lindex reached over 50 per cent, while more than 90 per cent of the fashion company's cotton came from more sustainable sources.