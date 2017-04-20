PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Published on Thursday, 20 April 2017

Global coalition calls for supply chain transparency

Written by Brett Mathews
LONDON – A global coalition of unions, human and labour rights advocates are calling on more apparel and footwear businesses to join 17 leading brands that have signed a new transparency pledge to reveal names and addresses of their supplier factories. The pledge commits a company to regularly publish on its website a list naming all sites that manufacture its products by December 2017. Adidas, C&A, Esprit, G-Star, H&M, Levis, Lindex, Nike, Patagonia, Asos and New Look are among the companies that have committed to the pledge.

