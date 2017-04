Published on Thursday, 20 April 2017

Research: fast fashion causing groundwater depletion

BEIJING - The alarming environmental impact of the global fast fashion industry is underlined by new research showing how cotton crops are having a huge impact on groundwater depletion (GWD) due to irrigation withdrawals in cotton growing countries such as Pakistan, India and the US. The research suggests cotton demand from China has increased in tandem with the rapid growth of the leading fast fashion businesses over the past 15 years.