Published on Thursday, 20 April 2017

Ashoka summit aims to scale-up social innovation

Written by John Mowbray

Details

BANGALORE – As part of the week-long events on sustainability in the global textile and apparel sectors, Ashoka and C&A Foundation will host the Fabric of Change Globalizer Summit on Friday, May 26th, at the JW Marriott Hotel in Bangalore, India.

This event will highlight Ashoka’s global network of Ashoka Fellows who implement system-changing solutions to human and environmental problems. In partnership with C&A Foundation, Ashoka has selected a cohort of leading apparel-industry innovators ready to scale their solutions. This works through a tailored accelerator program – the Ashoka Globalizer– where these innovators work together with advisors to refine their scaling strategy to reach the greatest social impact.

For the culmination of the Globalizer process, these Ashoka Fellows will meet up in Bangalore, in conjunction with the Sustainable Apparel Coalition’s annual meeting and two days after the Planet Textiles 2017 Summit, where all events will be located at the same venue. SAC and Planet Textiles attendees are welcome to join the Ashoka Globalizer Summit on Friday, May 26th, for a day of collaborative sessions, inspiring talks and an evening cocktail reception.

Ashoka says: “The Fabric of Change initiative is unlocking the unique power and potential of social entrepreneurs and their solutions to advance our shared vision: transforming the apparel industry as a force for good.”

The Globalizer Summit is being co-organised with leading global management consulting firm A.T. Kearney, which will connect the Ashoka Fellows with strategy through partners and industry experts to help rapidly spread their innovations and empower new communities within the value chain.

Free registration is via Eventbrite here: https://fabricofchange.eventbrite.com