Published on Friday, 21 April 2017

Doing the right thing?

Written by Tommy Lee

PETERBOROUGH – The ASBCI's recent conference on sustainability in the fashion supply chain offered a blend of harsh reality and hope for the future. Focusing on the role and responsibility of the global textile industry in tackling some of the most pressing environmental challenges facing the world today, the speakers made it clear that while good work is being done across the supply chain, there is still a very long way to go.