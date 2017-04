Published on Friday, 21 April 2017

Gap to accelerate use of sustainable fibres

Written by Brett Mathews

SAN FRANCISCO – US brands Gap and Athleta have announced plans to accelerate the use of more sustainable fibres in apparel production within the next five years. Gap has committed to obtain 100 per cent of its cotton from more sustainable sources - such as BCI and organic - by 2021, while Athleta, whose assortment predominantly features technical fabrics, said that by 2020, 80 per cent of its apparel materials will be made with sustainable fibres.