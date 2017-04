Published on Friday, 21 April 2017

Adidas launches new ocean plastic trainers

Written by Brett Mathews

HERZOGENAURACH – German sportswear giant Adidas has announced another step in its commitment to create one million pairs of shoes made from up-cycled marine plastic in 2017. The business will release three new Parley running shoes next month as well as staging an adidas x Parley Run for the Oceans digital event. In addition, the company says four Major League Soccer (MLS) will wear jerseys made from Parley Ocean Plastic on pitch this weekend as a sign of support for the initiative.