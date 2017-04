Published on Monday, 24 April 2017

Calls for new safety agreement in Bangladesh

DHAKA - Bangladesh needs a new agreement in order to ensure its garment industry remains a safe place for workers after the Bangladesh Accord and Alliance for Bangladesh Worker Safety come to an end in 2018. The call has been made by Industriall assistant general secretary Jenny Holdcroft who claims that with one more year to go of the current agreements, and many factories behind schedule with repair plans, Bangladesh is at "a critical point."