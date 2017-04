Published on Monday, 24 April 2017

100 apparel brands ranked on transparency

Written by Brett Mathews

Details

LONDON - New research has reviewed and ranked how much information 100 of the largest global fashion companies publish about their social and environmental policies, practices and impacts. Marks & Spencer, Adidas, Reebok, H&M, Gap and Puma are top of the list, however, a sizeable majority of brands score lowly in the report, which is propped up by poor performers such as Ralph Lauren, Forever 21, Prada, Lacoste and Matalan.