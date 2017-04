Published on Monday, 24 April 2017

KEMI calls for tighter REACH regulations

BRUSSELS - The Swedish Chemicals Agency (KEMI) has called for EU regulators to raise the quality threshold for applications to register chemical substances. The agency made the call as the European Commission this spring conducts its five-year review of the REACH chemical legislation which is carried out by EU member states, the EU Commission and the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA). This is REACH's second review since it came into force in 2007.