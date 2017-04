Published on Tuesday, 25 April 2017

Circular economy underpins new Lenzing strategy

Written by Brett Mathews

Details

LENZING – Austrian speciality fibre business Lenzing has launched a new sustainability strategy which, it says, is based on the principles of the circular economy. As part of the strategy, Lenzing will use an internal benchmark called the 'net benefit principle' which enables an objective assessment of whether a product contributes added value to the environment and society, as well as to Lenzing’s partners.