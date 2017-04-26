Published on Wednesday, 26 April 2017

New standard launched for safer textile chemicals

AMSTERDAM - The recent Kingpins show in Amsterdam saw the launch of a new certification standard that promotes the use of inherently safer chemicals in textile products. GreenScreen Certified, launched last week in Amsterdam, is a certification program which aims to meet industry demand for safer chemicals in manufacturing and communicating the use of those chemicals across supply chains. The certification program builds on GreenScreen for Safer Chemicals, the globally recognised tool for chemical hazard assessment used by governments, companies, and certification standards to encourage the design and use of inherently safer chemical ingredients.