Published on Wednesday, 26 April 2017

Hugo Boss among seven new ZDHC members

Written by Brett Mathews
AMSTERDAM – The Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals (ZDHC) initiative has announced that seven new members have recently joined the sustainable chemistry programme, among them German luxury brand Hugo Boss and the Taiwan Textile Federation (TTF). By joining the ZDHC Programme, all organisations commit to working on the development and implementation of ZDHC tools, including a Manufacturing Restricted Substances List (MRSL), Chemical Guidance Sheets and Wastewater Guidelines and two new platforms: the ZDHC Academy - which provides brands and manufacturers with ZDHC certified training about chemical management - and the ZDHC Gateway - Chemical Module and Wastewater Module.

