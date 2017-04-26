Published on Wednesday, 26 April 2017

Planet Textiles to show textiles for the planet

Written by John Mowbray

BANGALORE – Visitors to Planet Textiles 2017 in Bangalore next month will get a chance to assess a range of upcycled wool fabrics derived from 100 per cent post-consumer textile waste, newly developed recycled cotton and polyester fabrics spun in India, as well as ‘lite’ leather produced in ultra-modern tanneries located in the USA, Vietnam and China.

These will be just some of the products and technical solutions offered by a range of exhibitor companies at Planet Textiles who have qualified to show at the event and who will supplement the already impressive speaker line-up on 24th May at the JW Marriot Hotel in Bangalore, India.

Recently added speakers at the event include the AFIRM Group, where representative Elaine Gardiner from the Pentland Group will join a panel session on textile wet processing, and the International Finance Corporation-PaCT will give examples of successes on wastewater management solutions in Bangaldesh thanks to program manager, Mohan Seneviratne. Delegate places are still available here, but space is now becoming limited.

It’s been confirmed that Geetanjali Woollens Pvt. Ltd., will be on hand to talk delegates through how the vertically integrated wool textile supplier produces a range of upcycled fabrics from 100 per cent post-consumer textile waste. "All the products are always made from 100 per cent post-consumer textiles without the use of dyes, chemicals and much less water,” said Deepak Goel, Director, Geetanjali Woollens Pvt. Ltd., “This provides our clients with a very good closed loop sustainable solution to promote for sustainable clothing collections.”

In addition to wool fabrics, Anandi Enterprises will unveil its own ‘Recca’ branded recycled cotton and polyester yarns and fabrics, wholly produced in its own vertical operation in India. The company says it already works closely with major brands such as C&A, Wal-Mart, H&M, Levi Strauss, Li & Fung, Marks & Spencer and Decathlon.

Also present with an exhibition table will be ISA TanTec, which was founded in 1995 as a German invested company and currently has three ultra-modern tanneries located in the USA, Vietnam and China. The company aims to make leather products in the most environmentally responsible way possible and says: “approximately 27,300 tons of rainwater is collected by our lagoon per year, which is used for production and greenery by wind power, saving 5,189 kwh per year and reducing 4,006 kg CO 2 emissions.”

Life Cycle Assessment

Visitors will also be able to hear about the World Apparel & Footwear Life Cycle Assessment Database from Quantis International which has a booth at Planet Textiles. The database aims to drive metrics-based sustainability in the global textile and fashion sectors by delivering robust data for environmental impact assessment and foot-printing.

“Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) data is important to understand the impacts of the apparel, footwear, and home textile products. WALDB is eager to provide this data so that we can learn how to create more sustainable products, and in turn transform the industry into a sustainable one,” noted Betsy Blaisdell, Vice President, Higg Index, Sustainable Apparel Coalition.

Also welcoming Planet Textile delegates to its booth will be the new Fashion for Good Initiative. Launched in partnership with the C&A Foundation and a range of other industry stakeholders, Fashion for Good aims to change the apparel industry through innovation and funding new business models. This joint-industry initiative also has the support of C&A, the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute, The Ellen MacArthur Foundation, Kering, McDonough Innovation, IDH, ImpactHub, the Sustainable Trade Initiative, Plug and Play and the Sustainable Apparel Coalition.

These companies will be joined in the exhibition area of Planet Textiles by performance chemicals supplier Resil which supplies non-leaching, natural particulate silver based antimicrobials; international testing solutions provider TUV Rhineland; man-made cellulosic yarns and fabric supplier Aditya Birla and Ashoka, and NGO which has a global network of partners who implement system-changing solutions to human and environmental problems.

