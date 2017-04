Published on Thursday, 27 April 2017

Clothing take-back scheme rolls out in US

LOS ANGELES - Eight Westfield shopping centres in the US and major retailers within them have partnered with I:CO to launch Refashion the Future, a new, convenient recycling program that kicked off on Earth Day and which will continue through to the end of 2017. The program is designed to minimise textile waste and help protect the environment by rewarding consumers for handing in their old or unwanted clothing and shoes.