PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

If you do not change your browser settings you are agreeing to their use.

Archroma
Social Media Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Social Media
Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Published on Tuesday, 02 May 2017

SGS launches microfibre testing service

Written by Brett Mathews
  • Print
Details

WIKI: Microplastic particles influence in Perch Larval

GENEVA - In an effort to address emerging environmental concerns about microfibres, textile testing business SGS has developed a new service to assess the amount of microfibres released from each end-product during domestic laundering. The company says the analysis can be used to pinpoint and compare the fibre-releasing properties of garments as well as being used for assessing and comparing the processing parameters that may affect the amount of microfibres released. This includes the degree of fibre raising and fabric brushing in fleece garments.

Have you also seen?
Materials test 1
Materials test 2

THE ECOTEXTILE NEWS BACK ISSUE ARCHIVE
Cotton Inc May 2017 Bottom
Nimkartek