Published on Tuesday, 02 May 2017

SGS launches microfibre testing service

Written by Brett Mathews

Details

WIKI: Microplastic particles influence in Perch Larval

GENEVA - In an effort to address emerging environmental concerns about microfibres, textile testing business SGS has developed a new service to assess the amount of microfibres released from each end-product during domestic laundering. The company says the analysis can be used to pinpoint and compare the fibre-releasing properties of garments as well as being used for assessing and comparing the processing parameters that may affect the amount of microfibres released. This includes the degree of fibre raising and fabric brushing in fleece garments.