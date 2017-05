Published on Tuesday, 02 May 2017

Patagonia may sue Trump over outdoor monuments

Written by Brett Mathews

Bears Ears National Monument in Utah, WIKI

CALIFORNIA - US outdoor business Patagonia has threatened to sue the White House over an executive order that instructs the Department of the Interior to review any national monuments designated since 1996. US President Donald Trump signed the executive order last week to review all national monuments created since 1996 as part of a broader policy switch which could have a negative on many popular outdoor destinations in the US.