Published on Wednesday, 03 May 2017

Large increase in GOTS certified facilities

Written by Brett Mathews

STUTTGART - The number of facilities certified to the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) saw a substantial increase, from 3,814 facilities in 2015 to 4,642 facilities in 2016 according to new figures. GOTS certified facilities are now located in 63 (68 in 2015) countries around the world. GOTS certification covers the processing of organic fibres along the entire supply chain from field to finished product.