PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

If you do not change your browser settings you are agreeing to their use.

Archroma
Social Media Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Social Media
Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Published on Wednesday, 03 May 2017

H&M, Kering sign circular fashion commitment

Written by Brett Mathews
  • Print
Details

COPENHAGEN - Global Fashion Agenda (GFA) is calling on fashion brands and retailers to take action on the circular system for fashion by asking them to publicly pledge to define a circular strategy, set targets for 2020 and report on the progress of implementing the commitment. H&M, Kering, Target have already signed the pledge, which asks brands and retailers to take leadership in accelerating the fashion industry´s transition to a more circular system by increasing the volume of textiles collected, reused, and recycled by 2020. I:Collect and Li&Fung have also already signed up to support in rolling out the commitment.

Cotton Horizons
ACIMIT Green Guide 2015
THE ECOTEXTILE NEWS BACK ISSUE ARCHIVE
Cotton Inc May 2017 Bottom
Nimkartek