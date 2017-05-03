Published on Wednesday, 03 May 2017

H&M, Kering sign circular fashion commitment

COPENHAGEN - Global Fashion Agenda (GFA) is calling on fashion brands and retailers to take action on the circular system for fashion by asking them to publicly pledge to define a circular strategy, set targets for 2020 and report on the progress of implementing the commitment. H&M, Kering, Target have already signed the pledge, which asks brands and retailers to take leadership in accelerating the fashion industry´s transition to a more circular system by increasing the volume of textiles collected, reused, and recycled by 2020. I:Collect and Li&Fung have also already signed up to support in rolling out the commitment.