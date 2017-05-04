PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Archroma
Published on Thursday, 04 May 2017

Ethiopia a “major risk” for textile sourcing

Written by Brett Mathews


The Lower Omo Valley, cleared for cotton production

LONDON - Security, human rights issues and concerns about landgrabs will undermine the potential of Ethiopia as an apparel sourcing hotspot moving forward according to one the world's leading risk analytics companies. The company claims Ethiopia's cotton sector, particularly, will be increasingly exposed to security and reputational risks, limiting the opportunity to expand sustainable production. "Therefore, businesses viewing Ethiopia as an opportunity to diversify their textile and cotton supply chains will need to navigate a multitude of risks across their product value chains," says the new briefing.

