Archroma
Published on Friday, 05 May 2017

DyStar sets up new Texanlab

Written by Brett Mathews
Details

SINGAPORE – Texanlab Laboratories, a DyStar Group company, has opened its 3rd state of the art and technologically advanced laboratory at Tirupur, a town in Southern India. With a footprint of 6,200 square feet in the centre of Tirupur city, the new laboratory is equipped with the latest equipment for the testing of textiles in terms of all physical and colour fastness parameters. The laboratory also places an emphasis on sustainability - one-third of the lab uses natural daylight and fresh air to reduce electricity usage in a step towards sustainability, which aligns with the company's commitment to sustainable development.

