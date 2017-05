Published on Friday, 05 May 2017

CHT sets out fluorine chemistry position

Written by Brett Mathews

TÜBINGEN – Speciality chemicals business CHT has set out its clear position on the use of fluorine chemistry. The business says it will continue to use fluorocarbon C6 chemistry if there are no "technical alternatives," but has committed to discontinuing the use of C8 chemistry by the end of 2017. The company also says it will only use fluorine-free products from its 'zeroF' range for typical clothing textiles, home textiles, sportswear and other mainstream, non-specialist applications.