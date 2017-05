Published on Friday, 05 May 2017

Scientists claim non-fluorine oil repellency breakthrough

Written by Brett Mathews

NEW YORK - Scientists from Cornell University have filed a patent for a new environment-friendly, non-fluorine based way to make textiles oil resistant. The innovation has been developed in a cross-laboratory collaboration by Emmanuel Giannelis, professor of materials science and engineering in the College of Engineering, and Jintu Fan, professor and chair of the Department of Fibre Science & Apparel Design in the College of Human Ecology.